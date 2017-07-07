Body found in Ohio River believed to be of missing boater

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a body found in the back channel of the Ohio River is believed to belong to a man who had fallen off a boat.

Local news outlets report Wheeling police and fire departments Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says officials found the body believed to be that of 32-year-old Jerry Dowd Jr. at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Dowd had fallen backward off the boat he and several others were on at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification.

Stahl says it will remain a missing person's case until they are certain it's Dowd's body. Police are investigating Dowd's fall.

