A woman is injured after a fall in the Woodlawn area

A pair of women checking out the scenery the Beckley area found themselves in a precarious position on Friday, July 7, 2017. According to police, one of the women was taking pictures at an overlook in the woods off of Woodlawn Ave. at around 1:15 p.m. That is when she slipped and fell around 40 feet from a rock.

Beckley Firefighters and crews from JanCare Ambulance were able to rescue her. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials on the scene said she did not appear to have serious injuries. The name of the woman has not been release and police do not believe there is anything suspicious about the incident.