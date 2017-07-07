Merchandise a big draw for fans at the Greenbrier Classic

If you're attending the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, you probably want to get a souvenir. And there are no shortage of items you can get to remember the tournament by. There are merchandise tents set up throughout the Greenbrier Classic. They sell everything from t-shirts to cups and golf balls, with a wide range of prices. According to merchandise vendor Jonathan McIntyre, the best part is, there are many affordable souvenirs you can take home.

"You can grab anything from $3 for a ball to $75 for a shirt that the guys are wearing on tour. So, it's not like you're going to come in here, and it's going to be $150 for something," McIntyre said.

The merchandise tents will be open for the entire tournament, so it's not too late to stop in and buy something special.