Merchandise a big draw for fans at the Greenbrier Classic - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Merchandise a big draw for fans at the Greenbrier Classic

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Connect

If you're attending the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, you probably want to get a souvenir. And there are no shortage of items you can get to remember the tournament by. There are merchandise tents set up throughout the Greenbrier Classic. They sell everything from t-shirts to cups and golf balls, with a wide range of prices. According to merchandise vendor Jonathan McIntyre, the best part is, there are many affordable souvenirs you can take home.

"You can grab anything from $3 for a ball to $75 for a shirt that the guys are wearing on tour. So, it's not like you're going to come in here, and it's going to be $150 for something," McIntyre said. 

The merchandise tents will be open for the entire tournament, so it's not too late to stop in and buy something special. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.