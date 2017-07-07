Shopping on a budget at the Greenbrier

If you're looking for a place to put your credit card to good use, look no further than the Greenbrier Resort. People like Joan and Rich Locke come from all over the country to visit America's Resort. "Tons of inventory, tons of choices. Yes, I love to shop," Joan said.

So, if you need a break from the golf, why not treat yourself? Before you think your purchase might break the bank, think again. The Vice-President of Retail and Spa at the Greenbrier, Al Lierman, said there are many options. "We have everything from magnets that are a couple dollars all the way up to fine jewelry that's up to the thousands of dollars, and really everything in between," Lierman said.



With 38 different retail stores to choose from, not only do you have options, there are also discounts during the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. "We're going to be giving away coupons down at the merchandise tent that will encourage people to come up here and shop. There's a couple different offers. There's one where we're giving 25% off a purchase. Another where we're offering free shipping. So, if you buy something here and don't want to bring it back on the bus back to the fairgrounds, we'll ship it to your home for you," Lierman said.



And the best part of shopping at the Greenbrier? Just ask the fans. "The quality. I think they have a lot of quality items available, which is nice," Rich said.