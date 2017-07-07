Local Artist Creates Greenbrier Classic Trophy

One local artist's work at The Greenbrier Resort is getting a lot of attention this week.

Alex Brand is a glass blowing artist at Virtue Glass Blowing Studio near the Spring House on The Greenbrier grounds. Brand is the artist who created The Greenbrier Classic's Spring House Trophy.

He said he made the trophy the 2016 winner, but since the tournament was canceled due to the floods, his work will be going to this year's champion.

"It's a lot of different parts that were blown and fabricated," Brand said. "It was actually glued together to get the finished piece. I had a couple of other artists work on it as well."

He went onto say it took him nearly 85 hours to make the Spring House Trophy. Brand said it's actually pretty light, weighing only about six pounds.

The Spring House Trophy will be on display for fans to see, Saturday and Sunday on the Old White TPC course.