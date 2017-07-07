Military honored at The Greenbrier Classic

America's Resort is celebrating America's birthday this week by honoring our nation's military during the tournament. Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and the Coast Guard from Virginia Beach are holding the pin flag Friday, July 7 on the green of the 18th hole.

One of the servicemen holding the pin was Devin Morgan. He's a military policeman from Greenbrier County.

He said being out on the course Friday and serving our country is a great honor.

"Being from Greenbrier County, myself, it's really an honor to be here and represent the military and my home county, especially with the devastation that came through here with the floods and everything," Morgan said. "So it's really nice to be a part of this."

Morgan had the opportunity meet and shake hands with many of the golfers playing through the 18th hole. Each person worked an hour shift holding the pin flag.