Lewisburg to be featured in commercial

People traveling through Lewisburg on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 may face some traffic delays. According to police chief Tim Stover, selected streets will be closed to allow for a film crew to shoot a television commercial in the downtown area. The roads will be closed at 7 a.m. and will reopen when the crew wraps up shooting. Chief Stover said the roads will be reopened by 4:30 p.m. at the latest.

During the shoot, Court Street from Randolph to Foster Street and West Washington Street will be closed from Route 219 to Church Street. There will be a detour set up to route traffic around the area. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in that area.