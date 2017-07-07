Fatal Accident near Alvon, WV

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office are investigating an accident near on Anthony Road. It happened at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

According to investigators a pickup was traveling on Anthony Road near Alvon, WV when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, Fred Ramsey, 66, of White Sulphur Springs was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Details on what led to the accident have not been released. The accident is stiff under investigation by the sheriff's department.