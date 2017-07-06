Jill Justice speaks about new role as Greenbrier President

You may wonder what it takes to operate a place like the Greenbrier. Former Resort owner Jim Justice won the governor's race in West Virginia, and then he passed along the reigns to run the Greenbrier to his daughter, Dr. Jill Justice. A small town southern West Virginia girl, running one of the country's most iconic resorts. Steeped in history, the Greenbrier is an landmark in White Sulphur Springs. Now, one of Greenbrier County's own is the president of the resort.

"It's challenging, but you get invested in the employees that are here and the guests that have come here for years and years and years. They make it so rewarding," Justice said.

Justice said she's still learning the hospitality business. Her best teachers? The employees at the Greenbrier. "It's been fun to really learn from the employees that have worked here for 50 years because they know the Greenbrier better than anybody," Justice said.

Justice also works as a physician at the Greenbrier's clinic, balancing her medical practice and her role at the Greenbrier. She said, "You know, I require more sleep than my father does, unfortunately, but I'm on the phone emailing until midnight every night, and that's just a normal night."

The Geenbrier is still in the midst of flood recovery, and Justice is looking to the future to make her mark on America's Resort. "The future, I'm really excited about. People always ask me, 'Do you have a favorite story?' I really think my favorite story will be the one that's not finished yet with the flood," Justice said.