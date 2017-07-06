Greenbrier Classic volunteers could win thousands in raffle

Volunteers play a crucial role in making the Greenbrier Classic a success. You may wonder, though, why people give up almost a week of their lives to be at the tournament without getting paid. But, the 2017 Classic comes with some major incentives to being a volunteer at the tournament. If you work four full shifts, you're eligible to be entered in a raffle for $20,000. The volunteer keeps half of the money and gets to donate the rest to the charity of their choice. Volunteer Coordinator Amelia Tuckwiller said this is their way of saying thank you to the volunteers for all their hard work.

"We really just want to try and recruit the volunteers, and show our appreciation for them and just offer one more thing to excite them," Tuckwiller said. Volunteers earn an extra raffle ticket for every shift after they complete four. The winner will be announced within 10 days of the tournament ending.