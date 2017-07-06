Tails wag at new Bluefield dog park

The City of Bluefield, West Virginia, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest dog park, the Tailyard. The park is located on the green space off of Princeton Ave in Downtown Bluefield.

Mayor of Bluefield, Tom Cole, was happy to provide residents with another amenity.

"It was from the very beginning I had mentioned the concept of the dog park so its nice to see that brought to fruition so hopefully the park will get used," Cole said.

The park was mostly funded through private donations and replaced a space that was left empty after a hotel collapsed several years ago.