West Virginia wants you to 'Shop Small' this July

The West Virginia Small Business Center encourages residents to "Shop Small" during the month of July. This is part of their campaign to promote small businesses all over the state.

Local business owners in Princeton were excited to be a part of this initiative. Owner of Myra's Flower Shop in Downtown Princeton, Myra Dyer, was grateful to have support from the state.

"It means so much to us for people to support small business like ours and like many in town and that's something that keeps us going so we need the support," said Dyer.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will provide free tips and webinars for small businesses on their social media pages throughout the month. The Center also encourages people to use the hashtag, #ShopSmallWV, to help spread the word about local shops and restaurants across the state.

