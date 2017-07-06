One Alternative to Watching Greenbriar Classic

The Classic is a week dedicated to golf, but that can be overwhelming for first-time guests and those who aren't huge fans. Find out what you can do when you're off the green.

The Greenbrier is fully prepared for those who aren't watching the classic. There are a variety of activities through the resort. In fact, there are 55 different things to choose from, even when it rains.

"We have a lot of shops here especially when it rains it gives our guest something to do besides all the other indoor activities. we just have a really nice variety here,' said, Nancy Daniels.

In fact, there are about 22 shops in all here at the resort selling everything from toys to art and jewelry. But that's not all. It's a chance to meet people you might have never met before from places you never expected.

"Oh man, it's an amazing experience to meet so many people from every point of this country and other countries, it's amazing to be able to say that I was apart this persons life who is from England," Mattie Jones, told us.

7/6/17