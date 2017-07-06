Local Farmers Market Impact Community

The White Sulphur Springs farmers market is setting up for their fifth Thursday being open. They are very community oriented, offering the community fresh, nutritious options.

"Community people come out, local people come to support local farmers and local bakers, all kinds of artisans with goods and it's a wonderful time," said Suzanne Williams, a vendor.

They were very strategic with their availability, setting up just as everyone has time to shop.

They are even working on getting certified to accept SNAP.

"We've had eighty five to a hundred and twenty show up every week so its been fun, we try to do it in the afternoon so that when schools in kids can come by after school," said Mark Snider, a volunteer.

"Everybody come on down, we're having a good time and every Thursday, this is the place to be," said Bruce Bowling, Mayor of White Sulphur Springs.

The farmers market has items for everyone, ranging from natural soaps, local honey, baked goods and fresh produce.

It will be open every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.