A 911 call leads to a child neglect charge in Princeton, WV

Officers with the Princeton Police Department were called to a home on 4th Street on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Investigators said they found Roger Lee Blankenship passed out on the floor and a child crying in a high chair.

Police went into the home and made several attempts to wake up Blankenship before he finally responded to the officer. When they informed him about the child, he knocked over the high chair with the child still it.

Investigators then arrested Blankenship on a Child Neglect charge, He fought with the officer during the arrest. That led to more charges including Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Blankenship is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.