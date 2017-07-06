Bluefield, WV man accused of shaking baby

A 10-month-old child was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 with injuries from shaken baby syndrome. Detectives from the Bluefield, WV Police Department were called to investigate the case. Now Jacob Lee Richards is facing charges of Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Richards initially claimed he had attempted CPR when the child was having trouble breather, however investigators told him the injuries were not consistent with his story. That is when the suspect admitted that he had become upset when the child because she was crying. He apparently told police that he shook the girl for almost a minute, after which she began gasping for air.

The child is still be treated at BRMC. Richards is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. According to Bluefield Police detectives, he could face more charges if the child dies.