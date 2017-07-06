Suspect sought in Summers Concrete break-in

The Summers County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the community to track down a suspect who broke into a business in Hinton, WV. It happened on Monday, July 3, 2017 at around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he broke into Summers Concrete through a window. He then searched through a filing cabinet. Investigators said a small lock box and a pistol were stolen. The person then unlocked the door from the inside and left the office.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the break in as asked to contact Sgt. T.J. Cochran with the Summers County Sheriff's Department at 304-466-7111 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or mobile device.