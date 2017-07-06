Technology is hole-in-one for PGA Tour

There is a lot of technology that goes into a PGA Tour event. Millions of dollars in electronic gadgets move from town-to-town every week.

One of the neatest pieces of equipment is the ShotLink tractor trailer. It gathers information from nearly 40 surveyor cameras, as well as the live scorers across the course and posts it to not only the jumbo-trons spread across the course, but to a national TV audience and the PGA Tour app.

Matt Tonges is the PGA Tournament Coordinator. He said this piece of equipment is vital to helping golfers and alerting fans to information on the course.

"It's everything," Tonges said. "You can't see anything on scoreboards, the internet, broadcasts, and everything comes through us first, before it's broadcast to the world.

ShotLink is run by a team of producers and engineers, but most of their help comes from volunteers.