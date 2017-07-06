Warrant issued after woman stabs man in Logan County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Warrant issued after woman stabs man in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has issued a warrant for a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man on Independence Day. 

According to a release, Jimmie Chafin Jr., 46, of Switzer, was hosting a 4th of July party at a residence near the 4000 block of Jerry West Highway.   During the party, a Clevina Hackney, 36, arrived and became involved in a verbal fight.  Investigators said Hackney then pulled out a knife she had hidden and stabbed Chafin in the right side area of his chest.

Chafin was able to run to a neighbor's residence for help where he was given first aid.   At some point, Hackney also received physical injuries following the stabbing.  Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are listed as being in stable condition.

A warrant has been filed for Hackney in Logan County.  The incident is being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff's Department. 

