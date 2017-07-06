West Virginia health centers to get $19M in federal grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia community health centers are getting $19 million in federal grants from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

The grants are to fund primary care services.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says they include $1.29 million to Camden on Gauley Medical Center, $1.06 million to Monroe County Health Center, $1.48 million to New River Health Association and $1.5 million to Rainelle Medical Center.

Jenkins says they fill a critical gap in health care in southern West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin say another $14 million will be divided among Change Inc., Cabin Creek Health Center, Community Care of West Virginia, Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Pendleton Community Care, Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Wirt County Health Services Association and Womencare Inc.

