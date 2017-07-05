Ghent Volunteer Fire Department to host open house

The Ghent Volunteer Fire Department finally finished their new station building. The department is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 8th, from 10am to 2pm at the new station located off of Route 3 and Pluto road.

Fire Chief, Jim Belcher, was excited to finally have another station.

"It's a great feeling to have the building, its a beautiful building. It'll serve the community very well and it'll serve the department well," said Belcher.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend the open house. Refreshments will be provided.