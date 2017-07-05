Ghent Volunteer Fire Department to host open house - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department to host open house

Posted: Updated:
By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Connect
Ghent Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 finally open Ghent Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 finally open

The Ghent Volunteer Fire Department finally finished their new station building. The department is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 8th, from 10am to 2pm at the new station located off of Route 3 and Pluto road.

Fire Chief, Jim Belcher, was excited to finally have another station.

"It's a great feeling to have the building, its a beautiful building. It'll serve the community very well and it'll serve the department well," said Belcher.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend the open house. Refreshments will be provided. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.