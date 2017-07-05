Lewisburg Prepares for First Friday - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Lewisburg Prepares for First Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Destiney Burt, Reporter
Connect

In the City of Lewisburg, one Friday is highly anticipated than most. On the first Friday  of every month shoppes and restaurants stay open a little later than normal. 

Some businesses offer special events and since the PGA tour is taking place this weekend, it is expected to be more lively than usual. 

"In terms of the clientele that we see here at the Stardust we have an amazing customer base from The Greenbrier and during the PGA Classic it grows," said Sophia Rose, Stardust Cafe employee.

On a normal weekday shoppes close around 5p.m., but this Friday most will close around 9p.m.. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.