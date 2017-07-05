Lewisburg Prepares for First Friday

In the City of Lewisburg, one Friday is highly anticipated than most. On the first Friday of every month shoppes and restaurants stay open a little later than normal.

Some businesses offer special events and since the PGA tour is taking place this weekend, it is expected to be more lively than usual.



"In terms of the clientele that we see here at the Stardust we have an amazing customer base from The Greenbrier and during the PGA Classic it grows," said Sophia Rose, Stardust Cafe employee.

On a normal weekday shoppes close around 5p.m., but this Friday most will close around 9p.m..