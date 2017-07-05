Emmaleigh's Law among many to go into effect

Numerous laws across the state have gone into effect this week. Among the new legislation was Emmaleigh's Law which goes into effect July 6th, 2017.

The law is named after Emmaleigh Barringer, a 10 month-old infant from Jackson County who was sexually assaulted and killed in October 2016. This law will double the penalty for child abuse causing death.

Executive Director for Just Kids, Scott Miller, said he is grateful for laws like this one which seek to find justice for children.

"Any law that can be in place that reinforces the work that we do is very helpful," Miller stated.

The West Virginia Cannabis Act also went into effect this week and is set to officially launch in July 2019. This law legalizes medical marijuana for people with conditions such as cancer and Parkinson's Disease.