Raising Money for People With Disabilities

The Mountain State Centers for Independent Living are raising money for their community living service program.



It was their annual walk for independence. This was the first time the walk was held in Beckley. Officials with the Organization said they are struggling to make ends need to provide for their consumers. They claimed the shortage is due to the cut back in federal and state funding .They are trying to reach a goal of 130 thousand dollars so they can help these people get modification for their bathrooms, vehicles and much more.

"They help me go to the doctors, therapy, all of my daily needs are outside when I gotta go," said, Victoria Matheny.

Many of these people can't do a lot on their own and this program gets them help.

Community Resource Facilitator, Kelly Elkins, told us, "We assist anyone who wants to live independently on their own and make their own decisions and we teach them those skills on how to be independent, we do job coaching for those who want to be employed so we kind of do it all."

Their main goal is to provide classes so they can be their own advocates. They want people to speak for their own disabilities, and advocate for others as well.

Without the program, many of them would have to move to nursing homes.

"I live with my mom currently but if something were to happen to the center and something were to happen to her I might would be in a group home," said Tonya Herald.

They will be holding fundraisers till they get the money they need. You can find them each week at Fridays in the Park in Beckley, selling snacks.



7/5/17