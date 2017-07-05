Volunteers help push Greenbrier Classic Forward

A major event like the 2017 Greenbrier Classic wouldn't be possible without the help from volunteers. People from all over West Virginia travel to White Sulphur Springs each year to spend the week volunteering their time at the golf tournament. Whether it's on the course or behind the scenes, everyday people have a hand in just about every aspect of the tournament. On Wednesday, July 5, we talked with Jim White, a walking scorer, who says he and his wife have been volunteering at the tournament for about five years. He said this particular job is his favorite so far.

"You walk the course with them, you track every shot, you get messages in your ear when you're talking to somebody. It's really good. If someone needs a ruling, you call the rules. It's very exciting," White said.

There are perks that go with being a volunteer, including a one or two night stay at the Greenbrier Resort.