First Responders Honored at Greenbrier Classic

It's a comeback story at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. The deadly floods that hit White Sulphur Springs one year ago caused the 2016 tournament to be cancelled. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017 the first responders who helped rescue people and save lives during the flood were honored during the Pro-Am. They served as caddies for the pros and celebrities. At the time of the floods, Shawn Wolford was the assistant chief of the Rainelle Fire Department. He rescued a countless number of people and says it feels good to see the other side of recovery at the Greenbrier Classic.

"Definitely a big change as far as this time last year, and it's a great privilege to be here and to be a part of this and to just be up close with the events going on here," Wolford said.

The first responders were caddies for big name pro golfers like Bubba Watson and celebrities like Willie and Jase Robertson from Duck Dynasty.