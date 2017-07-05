Fried Green Tomato Sandwiches Return to The Greenbrier Classic

While fans attend The Greenbrier Classic to watch the golf professionals, another thing The Greenbrier is known for is there one of a kind food.

From hot dogs to hamburgers, The Greenbrier Classic has a lot on their menu, but there's one item that has sparked some special attention, the fried green tomato sandwich.

People just like Gabriel Snow come every year to get the fried green tomato sandwich. "It is the best sandwich on the planet, I love it," Snow said.

Snow isn't alone. Since The Greenbrier opened it's doors to the classic fans, all five concession stands have had customer after customer ordering the same thing, "I'm going to get the fried Green tomato sandwich," said Pat Boyle.

The sandwich is made up of leafy greens, goat cheese, bacon, and the infamous fried green tomatoes. "It's the only place in the country we serve it, but it is the number one seller by far, it beat out the burgers and hot dogs hands down," said the concession manager, John Szczch. He added, "It is a classic at the Greenbrier Classic."