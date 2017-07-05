Bones found in creek near park in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia have recovered bones from a creek near a park.

Local outlets report Roanoke police spokesman Scott Leamon says the bones were found Tuesday in Tinker Creek, near Mason's Mill Park. The medical examiner's office will determine what type of bones they are.

Police searched the surrounding area. No further information has been released.

