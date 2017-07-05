Bluefield Fire Dept. receives grant for protective gear

West Virginia American Water Company has issued a grant to firefighters in Bluefield, WV. It is part of the 2017 Firefighting Support Grant Program which provides money for fire and emergency organizations in the company's service area.

The City of Bluefield Fire Department was awarded $1,000 to go toward Personal Protective Equipment, also known as PPE. The money will be used to buy gloves and hoods for 16 firefighters.

"We are grateful to West Virginia American Water for their generosity," said Fire Chief Rick Cary. "The availability of grant funding is a much needed boost to maintaining services at current levels and aiding the municipality in purchasing needed equipment, training supplies and essential items."

Chief Cary said the life expectancy of the hood and gloves they use is about one year. The grant will be awarded at the Bluefield City Board meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Noon.