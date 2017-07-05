Repair of the US 52 Overpass Bridges Begins July 5

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that the repairs to the bridges along US 52 that overpass Madison Avenue, Adams Avenue, and Washington Avenue will begin on July 5, 2017.

US 52 will close at certain times to allow the contractor to repair the bridge deck and replace expansion dams on the three overpass bridges.

During these closures, US 52 will be closed between the Madison Avenue exit ramp and the Washington Avenue entrance ramp. The Madison Avenue ramp will remain open and signage for a detour will be in place, however, traffic is encouraged to use an alternate route when possible.

The northbound lanes of US 52 are scheduled to close on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 5 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, July 6 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 10 at 6 a.m.

Weather permitting, closures for the southbound lanes will occur the following week. The anticipated completion date is September 29, 2017.