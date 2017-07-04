Local Veterans Museum Honors the 4th of July

The Beckley Veterans Museum hosted an event Tuesday, July 4, 2017 to honor the meaning behind the July 4th Holiday. Curators at the museum set up a display to honor Vietnam Veterans. By viewing the display people could learn about military uniforms, period weaponry and see replicas of captured communist flags. Museum curator Patrick Parker said this is a way of keeping the history of our country alive.

"It's very important to hold these events because if you don't hold an event to this effect, and don't remember the vets or the history, eventually it's lost and that's something that we never want to happen. You never want to lose your history," Parker said.

If you missed the event Tuesday, the Beckley Veterans Museum will have another traveling display set up at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair on July 14th and 15th.