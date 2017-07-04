Fayetteville's fireworks display cancelled; other July 4th celebrations continued

Although Fayetteville had to cancel their fireworks because of the rain, they were still able to celebrate Independence Day.

4th of July celebrations in Fayetteville drew a crowd of families, ready to take part in activities like shopping, live entertainment and even watermelon spitting. The town's celebrations began early Sunday morning and carried on into July 4th.

"Just having the children to enjoy all these events. We had a parade this morning. It was nice, it wasn't raining. I think for me just having to see the kids come out and have fun with good, clean activities," said Fayetteville Lion's Club member Milt Dotterweich.

The festival was put on by the Fayetteville Lion's Club.