Alderson's Largest Independence Day Celebration

Hundreds came out to the biggest fourth of July celebration in West Virginia. This is the first since the floods of last year.

This Independence Day was full of candy, happy faces and lots of classic cars and trucks. The parade was full of people who came early to save good spots.

Community members and folks from out of town attended. People say they keep coming back each and every year.

"It gives you something to do, this is just outgoing people are nice they're friendly, it's just a really good time," said, Cheyenne Falls.

The parade was for people of all ages, but the kids seemed to have the most fun. For some this was just any other event, and for others this was a family affair.

Many consider it quite the tradition.

"Well my whole family has been involved in this parade for years and years. My father was one of the main starters, my mother was in it with the banquets, they started me in it and I used to be the treasurer and now I can watch it," Rebecca Pence, told us.

The fireworks have been postponed due to weather, and the show will be put on Friday.

