4th of July Hot Dog Eating Competition

Tuesday, July 4th, Stuart's Smokehouse in Alderson hosted their 12th annual hot dog eating competition for the Fourth of July.

Children and adults competed for 735 dollars in cash prizes. 59 News Reporter, Taylor Neuman, was the MC for the event. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the festivities.



"21 hot dogs has been the best that we've had out here in 12 minutes, then the kids they get six minutes and the best they've done is 5 hot dogs," Owner of Stuart's Hot Dawgs and Smokehouse, Stuart Brugh, said,

Folks continue to enter every year trying to beat the record, or their own from the year before.

7/4/17