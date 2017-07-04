Princeton Fire Crews on Standby for the 4th of July

People were out celebrating the 4th of July and local firefighters spent their holiday working.

With fireworks displays booming, it's an important time for firefighters to be on call.

Unfortunately, almost every 4th of July accidents do happen, which is why emergency crews are on standby. To avoid emergencies, firefighters are warning those setting the sparks off to be cautious.

"Be very mindful that they fact these are dangerous products, they are meant to be enjoyed but they need to be responsibly and safely," said a Firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department, Zane Fitzwater.

Firefighters reminded people who plan to set off fireworks to make sure they were not under the influence. Many firework related injuries stem from alcohol.