4th of July Celebrations Continue in Princeton

Celebrations were underway all across Southern West Virginia and for one family, the Princeton celebration has become a tradition. "It's awesome here, they always have good music, good food and there's always a lot for the kids to do," said a Mercer County resident, Mary Thorton.

Thorton goes every year calling it a fun family tradition. She said it's a great place for the kids, "They love it here." With balloons, bounce houses, and bubbles, there was a lot for the kids to enjoy. "This is really fun, because we come here every year so I'm used to it, but it's really fun," said Brianna Ladet.

The big celebration wasn't just about the kids, bands took the stage to make the festival a fun event for the whole family to enjoy. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without fireworks.

While fireworks spark a lot of beauty, law enforcement was at the festival to make sure the festivities remained safe. "We have to make sure no one is shooting fireworks across the parking lot to keep people safe," said a patrolman with the Princeton Police Department, Sean Severt.