Local kids tee it up with the pros

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -

The Greenbrier Classic not only focuses on the pros, it also works to get local children interested in the game of golf. Tuesday was Youth Day on the Old White TPC.

Local kids from the First Tee of West Virginia and First Tee of Roanoke Valley got to pair up with former Ryder Cup Captain Davis Love III and Johnathan Byrd for a scramble golf match.

They got to play three holes on the Old White TPC.

Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High School Freshman, Marry Denny, was one of four kids who got to play in this year's Youth Day event. 

"I'm just so excited," Denny said. "Through the roof. It's Davis Love and, you know, I've worked five years for this."

Denny along with with Lewisburg native, Alex Kagen got to play alongside Davis Love III.

In our region there are First Tee locations in Beckley, Oak Hill and Lewisburg.

