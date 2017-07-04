Families choose 'America's Resort' for Independence Day

The Greenbrier Resort did not just host golfers this 4th of July. Families also celebrated Independence Day at the Old White TPC.

Mother and Oak Hill resident, Paula McCluag, wanted to participate in something unique with the people who mean the most to her.

"Family is everything, you never know if today is the last time you get to spend with your family and why not go out and experience something in your own backyard," said McCluag.

Parents were able to watch their kids play games at the Kid Zone. Young golfers also got the opportunity to watch their idols out on the green.