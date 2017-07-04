Kayaker dies at Roanoke-area reservoir

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a kayaker has died while on the water at a Roanoke-area reservoir.

The Roanoke Times reports another person heard the man having trouble Monday afternoon at Carvins Cove. He tried to help but was unable to save him.

Gary Robertson is the executive director of the Western Virginia Water Authority, which owns the reservoir. He says it's unclear if the man drowned or had a medical emergency.

The state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries tells WDBJ the victim was identified as 57-year-old Salvatore Scotto-Dicarlo of Roanoke.

The water was closed to visitors for a couple of hours in order to clear the scene.

