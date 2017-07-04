Memorial Bridge in Parkersburg to close for 2 weeks - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Memorial Bridge in Parkersburg to close for 2 weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say the Memorial Bridge in Parkersburg will be closed for about two weeks for construction.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce says the bridge will be closed from Monday to July 23. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that two-thirds of the bridge's surface is set to be overlaid, cracks will be fixed, and other structural repairs are scheduled to be made.

City Engineer Justin Smith said the $1.15 million project has been planned for about a year to keep the bridge at a fair rating.

The Memorial Bridge connects Belpre, Ohio, and Parkersburg, across the Ohio River. Motorists are advised to use the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge or the Blennerhassett Bridge.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin anticipates heavier downtown traffic flows in the morning and evening while the Memorial Bridge is closed.

