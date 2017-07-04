Firefighters Respond to Fire in Monongahela National Forest

UPDATE (7/3/17 5:30 p.m.):



According to Monongahela National Forest, the fire was located on the hillside below the Seneca Rocks Hiking Trail observation platform. The platform remains intact.

U.S. Forest Service and Seneca Rocks Volunteer Fire Depart created a fire line on the north and east (ridge top) sides of the fire. Crews are holding and are stopping the fire from moving onto private property or burning over the trail or platform, according to a press release.

The west (downhill) and south sides of the fire is located in shear rock cliffs. Firefights are scouting for possible line placement on the west side of the fire, below the cliffs, according to a press release.

Monongahela National Forest said approximately 50 acres have burned, and zero percent of the fire has been contained as of Monday, July 3 at 1:30 p.m.

The Seneca Rocks Hiking trail, platform near the top of the rocks, and rock climbing on both faces of Seneca Rocks are closed to public use, according to Monongahela National Forest.

Monongahela National Forest, George Washington - Jefferson National Forest, Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center, New River Gorge National River (National Park Service), Seneca Rocks VFD Chief and Randolph County EMS all responded to the scene of the fire.

For additional information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/.

Original (7/3/17 11:33 a.m.):



?A fire broke out in Monongahela National Forest. Firefighters responded to Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County.

Reports from the scene indicated the fire started Saturday night when people were setting off fireworks illegally on the rocks. The blaze was not immediately reported by those involved to the U.S. Forest Service or other authorities.



It is believed the fire damaged between five to 10 acres of forest.