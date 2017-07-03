Fayette County Man Accused of Beating His Mom

A Fayette County man is in jail after allegations he injured his mother.

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday (7/3) deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic violence call in the Robson area of Fayette County. There they found a 78 year-old female bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Craig Cottle, age 55, of Robson was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Intentional and Malicious Abuse of an Incapacitated Adult Resulting in Injury, as well as the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remains in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

"The abuse of children, the elderly or physically or mentally incapacitated adults is something we simply will not tolerate in Fayette County," said Sheriff Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.