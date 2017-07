The Fayette County Sheriff's Departments welcomes two new members to their force.

Monday afternoon (7/3) Fayette County Sheriff, Mike Fridley swore in two deputies at the Fayette County Courthouse.

Deputy Aaron Murray and Deputy Korey Spears are the newest members in the department. Sheriff Fridley welcomed the two to his team with excitement.

This brings the total number of deputies to 34, but the department still looking to fill one opening.