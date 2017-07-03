Greenbrier Valley Airport Busy for The Classic

The Greenbrier Classic begins Wednesday with the Pro Am and Greenbrier County is getting ready. There is a lot of traffic flowing through the Greenbrier Valley airport.

Officials with the Greenbrier Valley Airport say this is their busiest time of the year. Airport workers are seeing people flying in almost every hour today.

"Anytime we have a special event we do see an increase in traffic, but with the classic yes we get the golfing folks, we get the corporate folks, we get people from all over," said Stephen Snyder, Airport Manager.

With people coming from all over the country - some of the only ways people can travel is through the air.

"It brings people from all over the country, and all over the world for that matter right here to Greenbrier County. so this is our opportunity to treat them like family and let them enjoy their time here and we hope we send them away with something memorable," Snyder said.

All passengers arriving in town say they're looking forward to this years Classic, especially the players. One player in particular flew from Spain to participate.

"I think I've always enjoyed coming to West Virginia,I love this part of the world, it's very friendly people its a beautiful place and it's one of the best courses we play all year so overall I think it's a great event," said Gonzalo Fernandez Castano, Professional Golfer.