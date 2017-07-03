Mercer County Honors Namesake

The Mercer County Commission celebrated its rich history and patriotism at the Mercer County Courthouse. General Hugh Mercer was honored through the dedication of a new seal and a replica painting of "The Death of General Mercer at the Battle of Princeton." These pieces are hung in the county commission courtroom.

Mercer County Commissioner, Bill Archer, acknowledged the importance of remembering General Mercer.

"Time passes and people forget his contribution to American freedom and also we were honored to be named in his honor," said Archer.

According to Archer, the Commission wanted to show its appreciation for those who made this holiday significant by holding the ceremony on the day before America's birthday.

"I think all of us need to really thank all of those ancestors who came before us and fought for American Freedom." Archer explained.

The General Hugh Mercer Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution was also in attendance and fired a three-volley in memory of the General.