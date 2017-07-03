Firework profits booming

Those selling fireworks at pop-up tents and booths saw an increase in profits this year after West Virginia legalized Class C "Consumer" fireworks. These Class C fireworks include Firecrackers, Bottle Rockets, and Roman Candles.

Firework booth owner and Youth Pastor, Jonathon Franklin, has been at his Princeton location for the past four years and was happy to see his profits triple in the last year because of this legalization.

"We love it. Its just been wonderful for our church, helping us pay bills, helping us reach out to other ministries. It has been really good for us," said Franklin.

Licenses for the sale of fireworks in the state of West Virginia also increased by eight percent this year.