Lewisburg Traffic for The Classic

With a big event in town, local small businesses are seeing some new customers. The Classic brings in people from all over, and they get to experience what Lewisburg has to offer.

While it's only the first day of the pre-tournament events - many businesses are welcoming fresh faces.



"There's a lot of new people in town, there's a lot of changes in the environment as far as your clientele, people coming out of different states and different areas that really have never enjoyed this state and they are very impressed about West Virginia they love it, they're excited about it and we're excited to have them," said Jeff Davis,Part Owner of West Virginia Fine Artisans Gallery.

Workers say the classic definitely brings more traffic into the city.

