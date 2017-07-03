Boating Safety This Holiday

While the holidays are meant for fun, they're also meant to be safe.



That is why officials said you should be careful if you're planning on going on a boat. They stress the importance of having properly fitted life jackets for each passenger on board. It is also good idea to remember fire extinguishers and horns. But what officials say is most important is staying in control.

"The majority of the really bad accidents have had alcohol involved. So definitely having that mix on the water is not a good idea," Travis Daugherty, said.

Another thing boaters tend to forget is not to have anyone behind the boat when you start the engine. The propeller can cause severe injuries.

Officials recommended bringing a phone on board just in case you need to call someone for help.

7/3/17