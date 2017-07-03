Popular WV Destination This Fourth of July

Pipestem Resort State Park seemed to be a popular destination this 4th of July. People from all over the country came to visit this spot in West Virginia.

The variety of outdoor activities and family oriented atmosphere is their driving force. For this mom it's all about the scenic views.

"I'm visually impaired i'm losing my vision. I have Retinitis Pigmentosa so every time I come up here I am mapping memories in my brain so when I do lose my vision i'll still have the beautiful sight from West Virginia, and all of our vacations," said, Mrs. Kerik.

Mother nature takes a huge part in this resorts success. It's economically beneficial.

Nathan Hanshaw with Pipestem Resort, told us, "Of course a lot of people come in it's occupancy is excellent right now not only or lodges but our campgrounds and cabins, we're doing quite well this year."

People staying at Pipestem also spend their money outside the park as well. Local businesses heavily rely on the tourism of the area.

