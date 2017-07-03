Accident closed I-64 West near Alta - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Accident closed I-64 West near Alta

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

Crews are on the scene of an accident along I-64 in Greenbrier County.  It happened in the westbound lanes during the afternoon hours on Monday, July 3, 2017.  According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation's wv511.org web site, it is located at mile marker 162, near the exit for Alta.

Details on what happened are still unclear, but first responders were still working to clear the accident at around 4 p.m.  The roadway was shut down to allow them to work.  Travelers are advised to use caution and expect to stop.  

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.