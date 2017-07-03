Accident closed I-64 West near Alta

Crews are on the scene of an accident along I-64 in Greenbrier County. It happened in the westbound lanes during the afternoon hours on Monday, July 3, 2017. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation's wv511.org web site, it is located at mile marker 162, near the exit for Alta.

Details on what happened are still unclear, but first responders were still working to clear the accident at around 4 p.m. The roadway was shut down to allow them to work. Travelers are advised to use caution and expect to stop.